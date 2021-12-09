Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Shares of PHR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $81.59.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $356,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 66,042 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Phreesia by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

