Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.
Shares of PHR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.87 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56. Phreesia has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $81.59.
In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $356,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.77.
About Phreesia
Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.
