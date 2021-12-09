PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 30.6% over the last three years.

PCK stock opened at $9.61 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

