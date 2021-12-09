PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.63. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

