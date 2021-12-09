Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Stock analysts at Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of -780.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day moving average of $99.15. Pinduoduo has a 52-week low of $51.91 and a 52-week high of $212.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.