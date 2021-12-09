Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Gap Up to $56.01

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.01, but opened at $59.98. Pinduoduo shares last traded at $61.49, with a volume of 192,981 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinduoduo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of -780.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Pinduoduo Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDD)
Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.
