Piper Sandler Comments on First Financial Bancorp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Financial Bancorp. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

FFBC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC opened at $24.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 54,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

