Piper Sandler Lowers Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Price Target to $16.00

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.72% from the stock’s previous close.

SUMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of SUMO opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 3.23. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.63.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $78,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total transaction of $68,349.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,771 shares of company stock valued at $2,230,227 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Sumo Logic by 437.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

