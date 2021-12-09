Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Boosts Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,530,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,490,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,959,000 after purchasing an additional 332,154 shares during the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Shares of CPB opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.52. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $53.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

