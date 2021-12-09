Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Has $385,000 Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC cut its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $312,463,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in S&P Global by 357.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,513,000 after buying an additional 571,161 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,801,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $739,321,000 after buying an additional 453,296 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $181,029,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 250.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,830,000 after acquiring an additional 404,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

SPGI stock opened at $473.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $452.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $431.73. The company has a market capitalization of $113.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.99. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $476.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

