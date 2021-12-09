Plimoth Trust Co. LLC Sells 250 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lessened its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $430,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 34,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth $8,106,000. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MO stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.41. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MO. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

