PM CAPITAL Ltd Sells 8,800 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

PM CAPITAL Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Melco Resorts & Entertainment makes up about 0.2% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 31.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 397.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 111,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 211.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 502,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 340,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 387.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 263,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 209,596 shares in the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MLCO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ MLCO opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.