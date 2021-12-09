Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $833.93

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 833.93 ($11.06) and traded as low as GBX 780 ($10.34). Polar Capital shares last traded at GBX 790 ($10.48), with a volume of 164,032 shares.

POLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.79) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,040 ($13.79) price target on shares of Polar Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £786.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 807.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 834.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.19) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Polar Capital’s payout ratio is currently 0.63%.

In other news, insider Andrew Ross bought 15,000 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 771 ($10.22) per share, for a total transaction of £115,650 ($153,361.62).

Polar Capital Company Profile (LON:POLR)

