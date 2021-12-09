Polymath (POLY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.46 Million

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Polymath coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001150 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a market cap of $495.41 million and $20.46 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.29 or 0.00321929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007722 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001185 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000502 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 898,550,830 coins. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco

According to CryptoCompare, “The Polymath Network is a blockchain-based system to coordinate and incentivize participants to collaborate and launch financial products on the blockchain. The Polymath team aims to create a standard token protocol which embeds defined requirements into the tokens themselves to ease the primary issuance and secondary trading of blockchain securities tokens. “

Buying and Selling Polymath

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

