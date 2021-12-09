Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Polymetal International in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Polymetal International stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

