Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of POWL opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.13. The stock has a market cap of $327.38 million, a PE ratio of 933.33 and a beta of 1.20. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.33. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 0.12% and a net margin of 0.08%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 3,466.67%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Powell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 417.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 290.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Powell Industries

Powell Industries, Inc engages in the development, design, manufacture, and provision of services of custom-engineered products and systems. Its products include integrated power control room substation, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gear, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems.

