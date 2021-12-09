Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Precigen Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specialise in the development of gene and cell therapies for immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders and infectious diseases. The company’s transformative therapeutic platforms, including UltraCAR-T(TM), AdenoVerse(TM) cytokine therapies, multifunctional therapeutics and off-the-shelf AdenoVerse(TM) immunotherapies, as well as ActoBio Therapeutics, Exemplar Genetics and Triple-Gene from our subsidiaries. Precigen Inc., formerly known as Intrexon Corporation, is based in Germantown, Maryland. “

Get Precigen alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precigen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. Precigen has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $860.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 68.90% and a negative net margin of 109.91%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian bought 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Trading S.A. Ares sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $48,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 540,165 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,983 and have sold 258,284 shares valued at $1,222,442. 42.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precigen (PGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.