Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

POAI opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Predictive Oncology has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POAI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Predictive Oncology by 411.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

