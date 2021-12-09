Primecoin Price Down 68.4% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 68.4% against the U.S. dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $3.85 million and $12,912.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0994 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 67.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,762,422 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

