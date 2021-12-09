Primecoin (XPM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1,379.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market cap of $4.29 million and approximately $1,379.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 63.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,774,146 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

