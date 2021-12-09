Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,650 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 62.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

AEE stock opened at $86.79 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.59%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Read More: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.