Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,442 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,409 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.23 on Thursday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.66.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($5.54) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

