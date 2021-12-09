Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 293.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $197,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $2,224,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,168 shares of company stock worth $2,446,358 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.54.

GoDaddy stock opened at $72.54 on Thursday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.70 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.23. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

