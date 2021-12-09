Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,783 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Visa by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,257,046 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,671,782,000 after purchasing an additional 435,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.88.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.99 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.06. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $402.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

