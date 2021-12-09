Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.9% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,858,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,609 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,428,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,645,000 after purchasing an additional 922,836 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $471.43 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $457.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.40. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $363.38 and a 1 year high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

