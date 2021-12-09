Private Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SLM by 0.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 170,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in SLM during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SLM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 470,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,670,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 11.1% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 12,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SLM by 12.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

SLM opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM Co. has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. SLM had a net margin of 56.48% and a return on equity of 60.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

