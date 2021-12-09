Private Advisory Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $81.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.21 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.099 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

