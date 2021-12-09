Private Advisory Group LLC Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 1.4% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in MetLife by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Barclays upped their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

MET stock opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.62 and a 12-month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

