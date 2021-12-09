Private Advisory Group LLC Trims Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Private Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,706 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 38.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.05.

Shares of TMUS opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $106.70 and a one year high of $150.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.72 and its 200-day moving average is $132.72.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

