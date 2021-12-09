PRIZM Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $515,469.00 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $11.51 million and $515,469.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001544 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 35.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000071 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 44% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,196,307 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

