Project Inverse (XIV) Trading 2.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Project Inverse has a market cap of $546,421.65 and approximately $238,234.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.62 or 0.00058001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,270.66 or 0.08655948 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00061299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00079858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,397.69 or 1.00121354 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 64,242,445 coins and its circulating supply is 42,331,996 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

