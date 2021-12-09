Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prometheus Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.33.

NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.52. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

