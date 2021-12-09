ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus makes up 2.9% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 6.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 0.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,590,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of CSM stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $109.38. 4,489 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.64. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $71.32.

