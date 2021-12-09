Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.38 Million

Brokerages predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) will announce sales of $7.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics reported sales of $5.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full year sales of $23.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.70 million to $26.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $29.82 million, with estimates ranging from $9.10 million to $35.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PTGX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Northland Securities upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000.

PTGX opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.12. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.18.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

