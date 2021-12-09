Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $39.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Prudential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of PUK opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93. Prudential has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

