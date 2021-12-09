Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Shares Down 3.3%

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)’s stock price was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $89.10 and last traded at $92.04. Approximately 857 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.43.

About Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)

Polyus PJSC engages in the gold mining and geological exploration activities. It operates through the following business segments: Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk Alluvial Gold, Irkutsk Ore, Yakutsk (Kurkhan), Magadan, Exploration, Construction, and Other. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.