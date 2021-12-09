PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect that PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.33 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for PulteGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.66. PulteGroup posted earnings per share of $1.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will report full year earnings of $7.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.01 to $9.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PulteGroup.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

PHM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,526,000 after acquiring an additional 158,251 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after acquiring an additional 55,564 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,698,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $55.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.03. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PulteGroup (PHM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.