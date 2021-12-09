Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22.34 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. In the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a market cap of $281.06 million and approximately $22.34 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

