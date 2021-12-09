Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.66

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (CVE:PGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 367705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, Desjardins lowered shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$294.05 million and a P/E ratio of -8.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.62.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

