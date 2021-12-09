Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Western Bank Lowered by Raymond James (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.92.

CWB stock opened at C$37.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$27.99 and a twelve month high of C$41.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.41.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 775 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.00, for a total transaction of C$30,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,017,900. Also, Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total value of C$195,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$386,344.38. Insiders sold 10,205 shares of company stock valued at $399,755 over the last three months.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

