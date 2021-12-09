Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $132.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report sales of $132.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.86 million and the highest is $132.80 million. Q2 reported sales of $108.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full-year sales of $500.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $498.69 million to $500.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $583.40 million, with estimates ranging from $577.63 million to $594.91 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Q2.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $126.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QTWO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.70.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $1.53 on Monday, hitting $80.34. 8,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,793. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $148.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.71.

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $4,795,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 188,498 shares of company stock valued at $14,635,246. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 198.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 208.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,447,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,067,000 after buying an additional 1,653,916 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 9.0% in the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,961,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $508,949,000 after buying an additional 410,371 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,639,000 after acquiring an additional 356,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Q2 by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,172,000 after acquiring an additional 202,449 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Q2 (QTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.