Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Buys $5,293,786.68 in Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 161,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 305,816 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.28 per share, with a total value of $9,871,740.48.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98.

XM stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,119. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

XM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

