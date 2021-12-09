QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Sells $7,365,000.00 in Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Timothy Holme also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 14th, Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $6,460,871.25.

QuantumScape stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 10.85. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $19.12 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 42.78 and a quick ratio of 42.79.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QS. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,187,000 after buying an additional 585,820 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,827,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,078,000 after buying an additional 2,506,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,434,000 after buying an additional 525,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

