Quark (QRK) Achieves Market Capitalization of $673,435.31

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last seven days, Quark has traded 45.9% lower against the US dollar. Quark has a total market capitalization of $673,435.31 and approximately $112.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 60.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 276,553,565 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.