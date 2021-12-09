Radius Health’s (RDUS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by SVB Leerink in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on RDUS. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Radius Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

NASDAQ:RDUS opened at $8.01 on Thursday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $379.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $56.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Radius Health will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of Radius Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Radius Health by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 194,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Radius Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Radius Health by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Radius Health by 107,692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

