Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) Price Target Raised to GBX 267 at Barclays

Randall & Quilter Investment (LON:RQIH) had its price target increased by Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.25) to GBX 267 ($3.54) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of LON RQIH opened at GBX 175 ($2.32) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 756.32, a current ratio of 756.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 175.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 169.30. The company has a market cap of £481.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.94. Randall & Quilter Investment has a 52 week low of GBX 155 ($2.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 194.80 ($2.58).

In related news, insider Thomas Solomon acquired 46,426 shares of Randall & Quilter Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £78,459.94 ($104,044.48).

Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages insurance companies worldwide. It operates through Program Management, Legacy Insurance, and Other segments. The company acquires legacy portfolios and insurance debt; and provides capital support to Lloyd's syndicates.

