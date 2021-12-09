Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Trading 9.3% Higher

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.56 and last traded at $21.47. Approximately 285 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 211,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RANI. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.84.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $385,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $517,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $891,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,081,000.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

