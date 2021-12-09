Raymond James Analysts Give Capital Power (TSE:CPX) a C$48.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$48.50 price target on Capital Power (TSE:CPX) in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Capital Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$45.23.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$39.34 on Monday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$33.31 and a 52 week high of C$45.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97. The company has a market cap of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 39.03.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C($0.27). The business had revenue of C$377.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Power will post 2.2205762 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.45, for a total transaction of C$307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,980.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

