Raymond James Begins Coverage on Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.60% from the company’s current price.

WEAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Weave Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WEAV opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. Weave Communications has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Weave Communications Inc provides all-in-one customer communications and engagement software platform for small and medium-sized businesses. Weave Communications Inc is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.