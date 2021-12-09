Realio Network (RIO) Price Tops $1.18 on Exchanges

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00002448 BTC on popular exchanges. Realio Network has a market capitalization of $7.77 million and $510,176.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00057018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,151.34 or 0.08591129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00059828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00078777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.54 or 0.99611495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Realio Network Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Realio Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

