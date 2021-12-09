Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after buying an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Realty Income by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $68.85 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $74.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.13%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.